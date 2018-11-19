× Hyrum company recalls nearly two tons of beef over E. coli concerns

HYRUM, Utah — A Hyrum-based company is recalling 99,260 pounds of raw ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

The ground beef was produced on October 24, and Swift Beef Co. shipped it to retail distributors for institutional use in California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Utah.

The following products were recalled:

2,000 lb. – bulk pallets of Swift Ground Beef 81/19 (81% lean) Fine Grind Combo bearing product code 42982.

8-10 lb. – plastic wrapped chubs of “blue ribbon BEEF” Ground Beef 81/19 (81% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42410.

8-10 lb. – plastic wrapped chubs of “blue ribbon BEEF” Ground Beef 93/07 (93% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42413.

8-10 lb. – plastic wrapped chubs of “blue ribbon BEEF” Ground Beef 85/15 (85% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42415.

8-10 lb. – plastic wrapped chubs of “blue ribbon BEEF” Ground Beef 73/27 (73% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42510.

Click here to see the labels for these products. [PDF]

According to the USDA, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products listed above.

“Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2–8 days (3–4 days, on average) after exposure the organism. While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). This condition can occur among persons of any age but is most common in children under 5-years old and older adults. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately,” a statement from USDA said.