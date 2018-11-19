Get a free ride at a new cycle bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOJO CycleBar just opened a new location in South Jordan on November 15. And, through November 21st you can get a free ride.

So why not switch up your workout routine and try something different?

At CycleBar, they take care of everything so all you have to do is show up, clip in, and ride.

Charity and giving back to the community is important to CycleBar. Their goal is to give back $50,000 to the community each ear by donating the use of the studio for charities to hold rides to raise funds. One such event is coming up on November 24 at 11 a.m. They've partnered with Wasatch Recovery for a charity ride.

For more information please visit: www.sojo.cyclebar.com.