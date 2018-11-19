Fashion with a cause: The “Giv Box”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stylist Jen Clyde has been in the business for 15 plus years and has seen fashion come and go. But nothing impacted her like seeing artisans who make jewelry to take care of their families. Once she saw that first-hand, she knew she couldn't go back to the regular fashion world again. Jen dropped everything and just went for it.

And, The Giv Box was born. That's a monthly accessory subscription for $39.99 a month. When you sign up you will receive an email on the first of each month, where you will be able to see the box and choose to accept or pass for that month. If you accept, you'll receive three or more stylish accessories valued over $75 or more. Inside you will find a story to connect you to your impact.

And, it's free shipping if you live in the U.S.

Use "theplace" code for a free piece of jewelry when you sign up for the Giv Box through Sunday, November 25, 2018.