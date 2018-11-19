Two killed in house fire in Murray

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MURRAY, Utah -- Two people have been found dead inside of a home after a fire in Murray Monday morning.

Fire crews confirmed just after 9 a.m. two people inside the home have been found deceased, about 90 minutes after crews first responded to the home near 5700 South and 700 West.

The identities of the deceased have not been released.

Fire crews say when they arrived on scene a woman was outside the home and told crews it was possible there were two people still inside.

A large amount of property inside the home complicated fire fighting efforts and made it difficult for crews to enter and verify if anyone was inside, however the two people were ultimately found deceased inside the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

