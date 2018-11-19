× Come January, there will be the fewest number of Mormons in Congress in nearly 30 years

WASHINGTON — The incoming Congress will include fewer Mormons than in nearly three decades, a development that could dent The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ clout in Washington, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

With the retirement of Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona and Sen. Dean Heller losing re-election, there will be 11 Mormons in the House and Senate come January, bringing down the number of Latter-day Saint adherents in Congress to the lowest level since 1990.

Mormons have enjoyed an oversized presence in Congress for some time, with a higher percentage of Latter-day Saints in the chambers than in the U.S. population. The new Congress will more closely match the faith’s numbers nationally — an estimated 2 percent.

