If you're looking for a twist on a favorite... pizza... look no further than this recipe for cauliflower pizza crust.

Toni Jorgensen, former restaurant owner, joined us with her delicious recipe.

Ingredients:

1 head cauliflower, stalk removed

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella

1/4 cup grated Parmesan

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

2 eggs, lightly beaten

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Break the cauliflower into florets and pulse in a food processor until fine. Steam in a steamer basket and drain well. Put in on a towel to get all the moisture out. Let cool. In a bowl, combine the cauliflower with the mozzarella, Parmesan, oregano, salt, garlic powder and eggs. Transfer to the center of the baking sheet and spread into a circle, resembling a pizza crust. Bake for 20 minutes. Add desired toppings and bake an additional 10 minutes.

For more of Toni's recipes, you call follow her on Instagram @Tonikj.