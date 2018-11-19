If you're looking for a twist on a favorite... pizza... look no further than this recipe for cauliflower pizza crust.
Toni Jorgensen, former restaurant owner, joined us with her delicious recipe.
Ingredients:
- 1 head cauliflower, stalk removed
- 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 2 eggs, lightly beaten
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Break the cauliflower into florets and pulse in a food processor until fine. Steam in a steamer basket and drain well. Put in on a towel to get all the moisture out. Let cool.
- In a bowl, combine the cauliflower with the mozzarella, Parmesan, oregano, salt, garlic powder and eggs. Transfer to the center of the baking sheet and spread into a circle, resembling a pizza crust. Bake for 20 minutes.
- Add desired toppings and bake an additional 10 minutes.
For more of Toni's recipes, you call follow her on Instagram @Tonikj.