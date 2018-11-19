Cauliflower Pizza Crust

Posted 2:46 pm, November 19, 2018, by

If you're looking for a twist on a favorite... pizza... look no further than this recipe for cauliflower pizza crust.

Toni Jorgensen, former restaurant owner, joined us with her delicious recipe.

Ingredients:

  • 1 head cauliflower, stalk removed
  • 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella
  • 1/4 cup grated Parmesan
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 2 eggs, lightly beaten

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.  Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. Break the cauliflower into florets and pulse in a food processor until fine.  Steam in a steamer basket and drain well.  Put in on a towel to get all the moisture out.  Let cool.
  3. In a bowl, combine the cauliflower with the mozzarella, Parmesan, oregano, salt, garlic powder and eggs. Transfer to the center of the baking sheet and spread into a circle, resembling a pizza crust.  Bake for 20 minutes.
  4. Add desired toppings and bake an additional 10 minutes.

For more of Toni's recipes, you call follow her on Instagram @Tonikj.