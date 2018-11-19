Bluffdale police seek suspect in vehicle burglary case

BLUFFDALE, Utah — Police in Bluffdale are seeking the suspect in a string of vehicle burglaries that occurred in early November.

According to a press release made by the Saratoga Springs/Bluffdale Police Department, between Nov. 10-11, there were multiple reports of vehicle thefts in Bluffdale.

Several items of property were taken, and two vehicles were stolen, the press release stated.

Police said that multiple suspects were wanted for the string of thefts. One suspect was caught on surveillance footage at a Home Depot in Salt Lake City:

The suspect was described as a Caucasian male with brown hair and brown sideburns. He was seen in surveillance footage wearing a red and grey shirt, a red beanie, white tennis shoes and dark pants. He appeared to be in his mid 20’s.

The other suspects in the theft case had an unknown description, police said.

Anyone with information on the suspect can call the Saratoga Springs Police Department at (801) 766-6503.