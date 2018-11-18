× Wasatch County Sheriff seeks public’s help locating life jacket in connection to drowning on Strawberry Reservoir

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a life jacket, after the body of a man who appeared to have drowned while canoeing was recovered Saturday in Strawberry Reservoir.

According to a Facebook post made Sunday by the sheriff’s office, a gray life jacket may have been picked up by a fisherman or a passing boater in Strawberry Reservoir earlier in the week.

Sunday, Search and Rescue officials recovered the body of an adult male from the Chicken Creek West area of the reservoir. He was later identified as 24-year-old Benjamin S. Margalis of Goodhue, Minnesota. A woman, identified as Chenoa L. Plank, 26-year-old who went missing while camping in the area, has yet to be found.

The sheriff’s office stated that the location of the life jacket on the lake could “potentially change our search area in a significant way.”

Anyone who may have seen the life jacket or any other items can call the Wasatch County Dispatch Center at 435-654-1411.