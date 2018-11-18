Wanted with Scott McKane: Car thefts, shooting suspects and other crimes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's "Wanted" starts with suspects wanted for an alleged vehicle theft that occurred in West Jordan near 5500 W. 7750 S. Anyone with information on the suspects, who appeared in surveillance footage to be stealing items from a car can call (801) 256-2000.

The next case comes from West Jordan as well. Two suspects in a shooting were pictured entering a local store and appear to be smiling. Anyone with identifying information on the two can call the West Jordan Police Department at the number listed above.

Police in Tooele released surveillance stills of two suspects wanted for allegedly robbing a local store. Anyone with information on the two can call (435) 882-8900.

