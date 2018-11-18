× Utes win Pac-12 South Division and will play in the Pac-12 Championship game

The Utah football team has won the Pac-12 South Division title for the first time in program history.

With Utah’s win over Colorado, and Oregon’s win over Arizona State on Saturday, the Utes clinched the Pac-12 South Division title and a spot in the Pac-12 Championship game.

The Utes will play the winner of next Saturday’s game between Washington State and Washington for the Pac-12 Championship.

The Pac-12 Championship game will be played on Friday, Nov. 30. The game will the televised on Fox 13 at 6:00 pm MST.

Utah has never played in a conference championship game. The 2015 Utes shared the South division title with USC but the Trojans owned the tiebreaker into the title game. The Western Athletic Conference held a conference championship game during Utah’s final three years in the league (1996-98), but the Utes never qualified.

Utah concludes its regular season next Saturday against BYU at Rice-Eccles Stadium.