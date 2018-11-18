Smith’s Food and Drug “Sunday Brunch” features Thanksgiving Hash-Cakes and Cranberry Creme Brulee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson joins Fox 13's Amy Nay for this weeks "Sunday Brunch" segment, where he makes Leftover Thanksgiving Hash-Cakes and Cranberry Creme Brulee.

Leftover Thanksgiving hash-cakes

Ingredients

2 c. leftover turkey

1 c. cooked brussels sprouts, chopped

3 c. mashed potatoes

1 c. cooked green beans, chopped

1 c. leftover stuffing

1 raw egg

½ c. warmed gravy for garnish

½ c. cranberry sauce for garnish

2 tbsp oil

*this recipe can be altered depending on what leftovers you have available.

Directions

Mix all the ingredients in a large mixing bowl.

From the mixture, form patties about the size of your palm and about ½ inch thick.

Put oil in a large saute pan over med-high heat.

Fry the patties 3-5 minutes per side or until golden brown.

Serve with a little gravy and cranberry sauce if desired.

Cranberry Crème Brulee

Ingredients

For the custard: For the cranberry sauce:

10 lg egg yolks 1- 12 oz bag fresh cranberries

1 c. granulated sugar 1 orange juiced and zested(reserve some zest for garnish)

1 tsp. vanilla extract 1 c. granulated sugar

1 qt. heavy cream *or use leftover sauce from Thanksgiving.

1 pinch salt

¼ c. superfine sugar

2 qts boiling water

Directions

Preheat oven to 325. In a small saucepan over medium high heat, combine the cranberries, orange juice and zest, and sugar. Bring to a boil, lower the heat and simmer 7 to 10 minutes or until it starts to slightly thicken. Cool.

For the custard, in a large saucepan over medium heat, warm the cream and salt until small bubbles start to form around the edges. Do not boil. While the cream is heating, in a mixing bowl, combine the sugar, egg yolks, and vanilla with a whisk. Whisk until the mixture turns a pale yellow, about 3 to 5 minutes. Remove the cream from the heat.

Temper the mixture by adding a small amount of the hot cream into the egg mixture, whisking continuously . Add a little more, then eventually all of it. This keeps the eggs from coagulating and forming lumps.

Put 8 ramekins into a deep baking dish and put 2 tbsp of the cranberry sauce in the bottom of each ramekin. Carefully pour the custard into each ramekin until about ½ inch from the top.

Move the dish to the oven then using a pitcher, pour the boiling water into the dish around the ramekins about ½ way up the sides. Bake 45 to 50 minutes or until the top of the custard sets. It should not brown much. Remove from the oven and completely cool.

When ready to serve, sprinkle each custard with the fine sugar just to coat. Using a culinary or other type blow torch, burn the sugar until it browns and bubbles. Once the sugar hardens, garnish with a tbsp. of cranberry sauce and orange zest.