Police: Man wanted for allegedly raping 16-month-old boy arrested

Lawrenceburg, TN (WSMV) — The Lawrence County man accused of raping a 16-month-old boy earlier this month has been arrested after he was put on the TBI’s Most Wanted list earlier this week.

Simon Dean Porter, 33, is wanted for aggravated rape of a child. The incident happened on Nov. 10.

TBI officials tweeted Sunday that Porter was located and captured by law enforcement in Scottsboro, Alabama.

The victim is receiving treatment at a hospital in Nashville.

Porter lives in Lawrenceburg but has connections in Giles County and White House in Tennessee and also in north Alabama.

The suspect’s mother, Barbara Wright, told WKRN her message for Porter when he was on the run:

“Son please bring yourself in. I love you so much son, I don’t want you to get hurt. I don’t want nothing to happen to you. Do the right thing, you know you didn’t do this, please bring yourself in, prove to them you are innocent.”