× Police: elderly woman assaulted by man who broke into LDS Church in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Utah – An elderly woman sustained minor injuries after a man broke into an LDS Church and assaulted her Saturday night.

The Centerville Police Department said the incident happened between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. at the LDS Church on 270 North 300 East.

An elderly woman was playing the organ in the locked church when she was attacked by an unknown individual.

Prior to the assault, she reported hearing loud pounding on the door of the chapel on the northwest side that lasted for several minutes.

Police said they found a window on the east side of the church that was broken, which they believe was caused by the suspect in order to gain access to the church.

The woman is expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect is described as an individual wearing a gray hoodie sweatshirt and having an average size build.

Centerville Police is asking the public to contact them if anyone saw anything last night around the church, or have additional information.

This is a developing story that we will continue to update as soon as more information becomes available.