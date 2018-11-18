Man fighting stage four cancer given hope, renewed faith in God after Lindon neighborhood helps decorate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINDON, Utah -- He's always been the guy who shows up to help his neighbors, no matter what.

When people in Lindon found out that 36-year-old Caz Lupus was battling stage four cancer, they started the season of giving a little early.

"I've just known him to look out for other people," said Chad Harvie, Lupus' childhood friend.

The neighborhood banded together to erect a giant Christmas tree using two 55-foot tall cranes, as well as numerous decorations.

Caz doesn't take the kindness for granted. He said the lights and the gifts his neighbors gave him strengthen his faith in God and will be a reminder to him to have...

"Hope..." Lupus said, fighting back waves of tears.

Watch the video above to see the heartwarming decorations provided to Lupus and his family.