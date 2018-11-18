× Inmate escaped from Beaver County Jail, quickly apprehended by police

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah – An inmate escaped from the Beaver County Jail on Saturday evening, but was later apprehended by police.

The Utah Department of Corrections issued a press release identifying the inmate as Michael Vieyra.

Beaver County and the Utah Department of Corrections is conducting a review on the situation.

UDC said they conduct regular inspections of all county jails, and has confidence in jail management.

Vieyra has been convicted of third-degree charges of burglary of a dwelling and misdemeanor charges of possession of a dangerous weapon. He has been incarcerated since April of 2018.

Fox 13 will update this story as more information becomes available.