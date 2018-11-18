× Crews recover body of missing woman after couple’s canoe capsized in Wasatch County

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — Search crews found the body of Chenoa L. Plank, a 26-year-old woman from Sugar House, who went missing while camping in Strawberry Reservoir Sunday evening.

The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Sunday that Plank, who was camping with her boyfriend, 24-year-old Benjamin S. Margalis of Goodhue, Minnesota, drowned after the couple’s canoe capsized near Chicken Creek West at Strawberry Reservoir on Monday.

The body of Margalis was found Saturday while crews were searching the water for the missing couple.

Sheriff’s officials said the temperature of the water where the canoe capsized was about 38 degrees Fahrenheit.

“The State Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause of death, although it appears they may have drowned,” the post stated.

Plank’s dog, Hazel, was located by search crews. The dog was wearing a life jacket, officials stated.

The Facebook post expressed condolences to Plank and Margalis’ families, who took part in the search when their children were reported missing.

Sheriff’s officials also expressed gratitude for search crews, and for members of the community who helped with the search efforts.

“We are especially grateful for our Search and Rescue members, deputies, dispatchers, and EMS crew and their families,” the post stated. “We also want to thank Summit and Utah Counties, the State DPS Dive Team, the Utah State Parks, U.S. Forest Service, and Great Western K9 for their search teams and equipment.”