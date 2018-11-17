× Police seek suspect after two businesses robbed in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are seeking a suspect after two local businesses were robbed in Salt Lake City Saturday evening.

According to Lt. Russ Amott with the Salt Lake City Police Department, the first robbery occurred at a Del Taco near 800 E. 400 S. at around 8:15 p.m. A second robbery occurred shortly after the first, at a Papa John’s near 200 S. and 700 E.

Amott stated at both businesses a suspect handed over a note demanding money and said he had a gun, though no firearm was displayed during the robberies.

Amott described the suspect in the robberies as a male Hispanic in his 20’s, 5-foot-7, wearing a dark blue hoodie with a white shirt over it.

The suspect fled on foot, Amott said, and was not immediately located by police.

Anyone with information on the robberies can call the Salt Lake City Police Department at (801) 799-3000.