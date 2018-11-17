× One dead following head-on collision in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A woman is dead following a head-on collision in Washington County Saturday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Brady Zaugg with the Utah Highway Patrol, the accident happened at around 4:30 p.m. on SR-59 near mile marker 18.

The crash involved a semi-trailer and a sedan. Zaugg said that investigators believed that the victim was driving the sedan, though that information had not been confirmed at the time of this report.

Zaugg stated that the crash was a head-on collision. The cause of the accident was still under investigation.

The name of the female victim was not released by officials, pending the notification of family members.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.