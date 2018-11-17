National Christmas Tree stops in Wyoming along Oregon Trail on the way to Washington

UINTA COUNTY, Wyo. — Officials with the Uinta County Sheriff’s Office escorted the National Christmas Tree from Evanston to Fort Bridger Saturday, where it made a historic stop along the Oregon Trail.

The tree, which was cut in Oregon, is headed to Washington where it will be decorated and placed outside of the White House.

Uinta County Law Enforcement Services said the truck carrying the tree is following the Oregon Trail as much as possible while it heads east.

The tree will be lit on Nov. 28. Multiple artists are scheduled to perform at the lighting.

Photos of the tree’s stop in Wyoming can be seen below: