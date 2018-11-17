Crews recover body of male while searching for missing couple in Strawberry Reservoir

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah -- Crews searching for a missing couple in Strawberry Reservoir said they recovered the body of a missing man Saturday who appeared to have drowned in a part of the reservoir.

The Wasatch County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Saturday that search and rescue crews recovered the body of an adult male from the Chicken Creek West area of the reservoir. He was later identified as 24-year-old Benjamin S. Margalis of Goodhue, Minnesota.

According to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, the father of a 26-year-old Salt Lake County woman called authorities Thursday night and said his daughter had gone camping on Nov. 11 near Strawberry Reservoir with her boyfriend and her dog.

Friday morning Wasatch County deputies found the woman’s vehicle in a parking lot near the reservoir at Chicken Creek. WCSO said all of the couple’s camping gear was still in the car, but a canoe was missing. A helicopter spotted that canoe on an island in the reservoir Friday morning. Several hours later crews found the woman’s dog.

This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.