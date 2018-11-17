× 3 flown to hospital, dog killed following head-on collision on SR-40

FRUITLAND, Utah — Three were seriously injured and a dog was killed early Saturday, following a head-on collision that may have been caused due to alcohol and/or drug impairment.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, at around 12:47 a.m. Saturday morning, a Nissan pickup truck occupied by two males was traveling westbound on SR-40, when it crossed the median and hit a Subaru Outback occupied by a female and her dog headed eastbound.

The cars crashed head-on, UHP stated. Impairment involving drugs and/or alcohol was thought to be a contributing factor to the crash, though it was not clear what evidence was present at the accident that led investigators to believe impaired driving was involved.

Both the male occupants of the Nissan sustained life-threatening injuries from the crash, UHP stated. They were both flown from the accident by Lifeflight to area hospitals.

The female driver of the Subaru also sustained serious injuries during the crash and was flown to the University of Utah. The woman’s dog sustained fatal injuries from the crash.

SR-40 was closed in both directions for approximately three hours following the accident, according to UHP.

