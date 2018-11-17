× 10-year-old flown to hospital following auto-pedestrian accident in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A 10-year-old boy was flown to the hospital after being hit by a car in West Jordan Saturday evening near 8200 S. 5600 W.

Patrol Officer Jennifer Worthen with the West Jordan Police Department stated that the incident happened at around 7 p.m.

A father and his two boys, a 10-year-old and a 7-year-old were crossing a crosswalk on their way to a state little league championship, Worthen said, when a car hit the 10-year-old.

The 10-year-old suffered severe head trauma and was life-flighted to Primary Children’s Hospital, Worthen said.

She said the driver stayed on-scene following the accident and the incident is still under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Additional details will be posted as they become available.