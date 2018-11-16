× USDA warns Utahns of E coli contaminated beef shipped inside of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Authorities are warning consumers after beef shipped to local restaurants in Utah tested positive for E coli.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture’s website, Majestic Meat Company, a Salt Lake City-based establishment, is recalling 532 pounds of ground beef that may be contaminated with E coli.

The bulk ground beef, ground beef patties, and meatballs that were recalled were produced on November 8, 2018, the USDA stated.

“The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 19915” inside the USDA mark of inspection,” a press release stated. “These items were shipped to restaurants in the state of Utah.”

The USDA stated that the problem was discovered on Nov. 15 when a sample that had been shipped and collected tested positive for the E coli strain O157:H7.

So far, there have been no reports of reactions due to consumption of the beef products that were shipped.

A press release stated symptoms that E coli strain O157:H7 can cause:

“E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2–8 days (3–4 days, on average) after exposure the organism. While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). This condition can occur among persons of any age but is most common in children under 5-years old and older adults. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.”

“Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Raymond Zaelit, President, Majestic Meat Company, at (801) 486-4904,” the press release stated.

An infected product list can be found here.