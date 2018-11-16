This puppy looks like a lab with long hair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Suga is a "labradoodle" puppy. He's a lab and poodle mix, but looks just like a lab with long hair, and he doesn't shed much.

He's only about 15 weeks old, so he is going to be a big boy! He's learning how to walk on a leash, and working on his house training. And, he's already kennel trained!

He really likes to play but needs to learn his manners. Suga is good with other dogs, cats and kits!

He just got fixed and is microchipped and is ready for his second round of vaccines.

If you'd like to adopt Suga, visit: www.hearts4paws.org. There are many more dogs available for adoption as well. Hearts4Paws will be at the Petco in South Jordan on Saturday, November 17 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.