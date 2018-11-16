Thanksgiving Recipes: Cooking with Ruthie’s Easy Appetizers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cooking with Ruthie shared the following recipes for easy appetizers that are sure to impress guests! Find out more at www.cookingwithruthie.com.

"I know when I`m hosting a sit-down dinner for family and friends somehow the appetizers get bumped to the end of my list of priorities! I really don`t mean for it to be that way since they ARE the very first to make an appearance. I figured that since the holidays are just around the corner, maybe you`d enjoy a simple and delightful appetizer idea, too."

Stuffed Portabella Mushrooms

Prep time - 10 mins

Cook time - 15 mins

Total time - 25 mins

Author: Ruthie

Recipe type: Appetizer

Serves: 12

Ingredients

1 square Boursin cheese

1 Neufatchel cream cheese

1 egg

½-3/4 C mozzarella cheese, shredded

¼-1/2 C Parmesan cheese, shredded

4 large or 10-12 baby portabella mushroom caps

parmesan cheese flakes for garnish

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Wash and remove mushroom stems.

In a mixing bowl combine combine Boursin and cream cheese; stir to combine.

Add egg; stir in.

Add ½ C mozzarella and ¼ C parmesan cheese; stir until evenly distributed.

You're looking for a thick paste- add additional cheese if necessary.

Fill mushroom caps with mixture to just below the brim.

Place cap side up on rimmed baking pan, be careful when placing in oven as they can roll.

Bake for 10-15 minutes or until lightly browned.

If desired, broil for 1 minute to get a darker browning.

Serve warm garnished with additional parmesan cheese flakes.

Enjoy!

Pear, Ricotta, and Honey Crostini

Prep time - 15 mins

Cook time - 5 mins

Total time - 20 mins

Author: Ruthie

Recipe type: Appetizer

Serves: 16

Ingredients:

1 cup homemade ricotta

3 tablespoons thyme leaves

1 pear, thinly sliced

2-3 tablespoons honey

16 whole wheat baguette slices (1/4 inch on the diagonal)

olive oil for toasting

Instructions:

Heat oven to high broil.

Place baguette slices on baking sheet, drizzle with small amount of olive oil, broil for 2-3 minutes until lightly browned.

When ready to serve; place 1 pear slice and 1 tablespoon ricotta on each baguette, drizzle with honey and sprinkle with thyme leaves.

Serve and Enjoy!

Prosciutto Wrapped Figs with Balsamic Drizzle

Prep time - 10 mins

Total time - 10 mins

Prosciutto Wrapped Figs with Balsamic Drizzle is an elegant and simple to make appetizer!

Author: Ruthie A Knudsen

Recipe type: Appetizer

Cuisine: Italian

Serves: 24

Ingredients:

1 (4 ounces) package sliced prosciutto

1 (16 ounces) package fresh sweet figs, sliced in half

½ cup balsamic glaze

Instructions:

Cut each slice of prosciutto into 3 sections, lengthwise.

Wrap one slice around each fig half.

Place on serving platter, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate.

When ready to serve drizzle each fig with balsamic glaze.

Serve and Enjoy!