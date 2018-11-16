× Sheriff’s officials searching for couple who went missing while camping in Wasatch County

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — Search and rescue teams are working to locate a woman and her boyfriend after police say they never came home from camping near Strawberry reservoir.

According to a Facebook post made by the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, the father of a 26-year-old Salt Lake County woman called authorities and said his daughter had gone camping on Nov. 11 near Strawberry Reservoir with her boyfriend and her dog.

The father said his daughter was supposed to return on Nov. 13, but he had not heard from her and she didn’t come home, the post said.

Wasatch County deputies found the woman’s vehicle near the reservoir. A canoe that the woman reportedly took with her was not located, according to the post.

Crews, who continued the search Friday morning, were able to locate the woman’s canoe on an island in Strawberry Reservoir. Several hours after the canoe was found, the woman’s dog was located wearing a life jacket, sheriff’s officials said. The two missing individuals were not located.

The Facebook post stated that sheriff’s officials are currently working to locate the missing individuals.