Santa pictures that help families in need

Two photography studios are coming together to give back this holiday season.

Developing Bliss and Lasting Memories have been doing photography separately for nearly six years. For a second year in a row they're offering "Christmas Kindness Minis". They suggest a $50 minimum donation for the family photos or photos with Santa.

100 percent of the donations go towards helping families in need.

In 2017, they helped four families for Christmas and are hoping to increase that this year.

These photos are being offered on Saturday, November 17 from 12:00 to 4:00 pm at 11269 North 4800 West, Tremonton, Utah.

For more information, please visit: developingblissphotography.com.