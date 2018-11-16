× Rewards Points—Are You a Redeemer or a Saver?

Everyone loves getting free stuff! That’s why credit card loyalty programs are so hot right now. Banks and credit unions all across the country, including Mountain America Credit Union, reward their cardholders with travel deals, event tickets, cash back and more just for using their card.

Consider getting a credit card with rewards points to maximize your purchasing power or to rebuild your credit. Below are some interesting statistics about rewards points and the people who use them:

