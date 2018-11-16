Police search for serial garage theft suspects plaguing South Jordan neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Police are searching for a group of thieves they believe have targeted several homes in the same neighborhood.

Surveillance video shared by a homeowner shows a man riding a motorized scooter go into a garage that was left open.

Moments later he comes back outside with a cartload of items. Residents believe the man on the scooter takes the goods to a car waiting nearby that drives away.

“It’s maddening is what it is,” said homeowner Brian Perry. “They have hit about seven or eight homes in this neighborhood alone.”

Perry estimates the thieves stole about $2,000 worth of things from his garage.

“It’s a total invasion of privacy,” Perry said. “They are stealing everything from pressure washers to purses to hoverboards and bicycles.”

Residents have organized a neighborhood watch to keep an eye on things after the sun goes down. They take turns looking for any suspicious activity.

“It’s a little stressful, but in the long run we are trying to help each other out,” said Ray Davis who is organizing the neighborhood watch. “They are almost taunting the neighborhood. We had a couple of opportunities to have brief interactions with them.”

Despite those close calls, the thieves have managed to get away.

South Jordan Police are searching for the suspects. They say the best way people can protect themselves is to be vigilant about locking doors and windows.

“A lot of people commit crimes in this neighborhood because people are comfortable,” said Sgt. Sam Winkler of the South Jordan Police Department. “It’s a low crime rate so they will leave garages open at night.”

Until the burglaries stop, residents like Brian Perry will continue to feel uneasy.

“It scares our children. It makes it hard for them to go to sleep at night,” Perry said.