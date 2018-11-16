Police: Person of interest in Salt Lake City stabbing located, warrant for DNA served, individual released

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police said Friday that they had located a person of interest in a fatal stabbing that occurred Nov. 8, a warrant was served for the collection of DNA, and he was released.

Candace Rose Samples, 20, was killed in the stabbing that occurred near 477 North and 300 West and a man was critically injured. University of Utah police issued an alert Wednesday after a person of interest in the stabbing was allegedly spotted on campus.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said in a tweet Friday that 31-year-old Kidus Chane Yohannes, who was named a person of interest in the stabbing, was located, and a “warrant has been served upon his person.”

Det. Wilking with SLCPD stated that investigators served a warrant on Yohannes so that they could collect DNA. He was then released.

Wilking stated that Yohannes had not been ruled out as a person of interest in the case. He said investigators are still working to collect information on the stabbing.

Anyone with tips or information on the incident can contact the Salt Lake City Police Department at (801) 799-3000.