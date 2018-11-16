Orem police get new mascot, ‘piggy Smalls;’ escape artist piglet giving officers the runaround

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(Video courtesy Orem Police Department)

OREM, Utah -- The Orem Police Department said Friday that they now have a new mascot.

"Piggy Smalls" was captured on camera running away from officers, and this isn't the first time it has happened.

Police found the pig last week, and were able to capture it until its owners picked it up the next day, the department wrote in a Facebook post Thursday.

The animal got out again, and officers were able to catch the incident on body-cameras.

"We took him back to his owners who were frustrated that he kept escaping," the post said. "They asked if we could find someone that would take him (and not eat him) home. Well, Officer Black has some ocean front property and agreed to give him a home!"