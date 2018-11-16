× Man in extremely critical condition following auto vs. motorcycle accident in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah — A man is in extremely critical condition following an auto vs. motorcycle accident near 700 E. and 4100 S. in Millcreek.

According to Sgt. Melody Gray with the Unified Police Department, just after 1 p.m. Friday, a red car was traveling on 700 E. and was forced to stop quickly in order to avoid colliding with other vehicles.

A motorcycle that was behind the red car attempted to also stop quickly, but collided with the vehicle, Gray said.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as a 30-year-old male was taken to the hospital in “extremely critical” condition, Gray said.

It did not appear that the driver of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet.

There were no signs of impairment from anyone involved in the crash, Gray stated.

Gray said that some lanes of 700 E. would be closed down for several hours while officials investigated the accident.

