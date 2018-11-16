× LDS Church announces changes to expand mission opportunities for young people

SALT LAKE CITY — Young people who are of age to serve missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will have new opportunities to serve as missionaries in various capacities that meet their personal needs or circumstances, the church announced Friday.

“During the recommendation process, all candidates will be considered first for full-time proselyting missions. Those unable to be called as proselyting missionaries for physical, mental or emotional reasons may be called as service missionaries. In some cases, candidates will be honorably excused from any formal missionary service,” a news release from the LDS church said. “Those called as service missionaries live at home and serve at Church operations, with nonprofit and charitable community organizations or in other assignments approved by their local Church leaders.”

The changes to the church’s missionary recommendation process will take effect January 2 for potential missionaries in the United States and Canada.