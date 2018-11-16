Gift of Hope: Young, active woman waiting for kidney transplant following disease diagnosis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Four months ago, Megan Shimizu knew that something was drastically wrong. She woke up and her heart was pounding out of her chest and she couldn't breathe.

Shimizu found out she had a kidney disease that results in the inflammation of the kidneys and creates an inability to filter waste from the blood, leading to dire consequences.

She is now on the list for an organ donation, but with an unknown time of when it could happen.

Watch the video above to hear from Shimizu about her life now.

For information on how to become an organ donor, click here.