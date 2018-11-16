Firefighters remind residents to clean, inspect chimneys after house fire in Cottonwood Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah -- Firefighters are reminding Utahns to inspect and clean their chimneys after a family was displaced in a house fire in Cottonwood Heights.

The fire began at a home in the area of 7800 South and 3100 East around 1:30 a.m.

Unified Fire Authority crews extinguished the blaze and said it was contained largely to the attic area of the home. No injuries were reported, but the family inside was displaced.

Matthew McFarland of the Unified Fire Authority said the fire began in the chimney and urged Utahns to be proactive about fire safety.

"If you haven't had a fire this year, or even if you have, think about the last time you had your chimney cleaned and inspected and call a professional in to do that," he said.

Crews had to cut a hole into the roof to access the fire, and the home will need to be inspected to determine whether or not it is habitable.

The four residents of the home are staying with friends or family in the meantime.