Fast Cars Friday: Accessible Speed with the 370Z Nismo

You've seen this car on the road, and I bet it's low profile and sleek body style has made you do a double-take! Amanda met with Sam Beck of Ken Garff Nissan in SLC to learn more about the Nissan 370Z Nismo.

He said the 370Z Nismo is a solid race-proven sportscar that is attainable, fun to drive and packed with tech. NISMO is the heart and soul of Nissan performance for both the track and on the street, he adds.

Check out some the stand-out features, according to Beck.

PERFORMANCE

• A free-breathing, high-revving 350-horsepower NISMO V6.

• Massive brakes.

• Bigger, wider tires.

• Forged Alloy Wheels.

• And a suspension tuned for competition.

PROVEN AERODYNAMICS

• Minimum drag

• Zero lift

INTERIOR

• Signature red accents

• Nismo red tachometer

• Performance-driven design

• Leather-appointed Recaro performance seats to fit like a glove

