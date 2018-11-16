Body cam video shows tense encounter between SLC officer, child sex abuse suspect

Warning: Video contains explicit language. Viewer discretion advised.



Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILLCREEK, Utah — Salt Lake City Police have released body camera footage from an incident at a Millcreek gas station in which an officer attempted to apprehend a man.

According to Capt. Jeff Kendrick of SLCPD's Liberty Patrol Division, the incident occurred shortly after 2 p.m. on November 3 at a gas station near 1100 E 3300 S.

The officer was on his way to respond to a report of vandalism when he ran a routine license plate check. According to Capt. Kendrick, the license plate check showed that the plate belonged to a vehicle registered by 36-year-old Robert C. Ortega.

Ortega was wanted for a board of pardons warrant for aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony.

The body cam video shows the officer following and approaching Ortega at the gas station before attempting to take him into custody.

At one point, the officer deployed a stun gun in an attempt to subdue Ortega, but the stun gun apparently had little to no effect.

In the video, Ortega is seen entering a red car as the officer continued to stop Ortega from fleeing. At one point, the officer drew his gun and pointed it at Ortega.

"Do you want to get f---ing shot?" the officer yelled before quickly holstering the weapon.

The video shows Ortega fleeing the gas station in the car as the officer briefly draws his weapon again.

The officer then used his police radio to report Ortega's location and direction of travel to dispatchers.

Unified Police officers apprehended Ortega and booked him into jail on November 5.

At some point during the incident, a Salt Lake City officer fired a shot, according to Kendrick.

Unified Police captured Ortega on November 5, and they're also conducting an investigation of the November 3 incident.

SLCPD's internal affairs division and Salt Lake City's civilian review board are also conducting their own separate investigations.