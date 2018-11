Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMERICAN FORK, Utah -- American Fork will play Lone Peak in the 6A state championship game Friday afternoon in Salt Lake City.

Fox 13 Sports' Morgan Vance talked to American Fork QB Boone Abbott, his coaches and fellow players about the standout's role in leading the Cavemen to the state final.

The game between American Fork and Lone Peak is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.