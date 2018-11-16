× Additional rape charge filed against Logan man accused of sexually assaulting women he met on Tinder

LOGAN, Utah — An additional rape charge has been filed against a Logan man who allegedly sexually assaulted several women after he met them on a popular dating app.

Wyatt Dean Martin, 21, faces charges that include rape and kidnapping after multiple women came forward, saying that he sexually assaulted them after they met him on Tinder.

Martin was initially arrested following an incident on Sept. 22 where he allegedly assaulted a woman he invited to his home after meeting her online.

Following the Sept. 22 incident, Sgt. Louise Speth with the Logan Police Department said two people called Logan Dispatch to report that they had also been sexually assaulted by Martin, and a third called Cache County Sheriff’s Office to report an assault.

Martin had an additional rape charged filed against him on Nov. 9, when charging documents state a victim reported that she had been raped by him at his residence in Hyrum approximately 18 months ago.

The victim, who said she had been friends with Martin for several years, stated that she became extremely intoxicated while at a party at Martin’s house, and had been sexually assaulted after she had fallen asleep at the home.

Following the incident, the victim told police that she left Martin’s home at around 3 a.m., went to a friend’s residence, and told a friend that he had raped her. Police said the victim and two of her friends filled out a witness statement about the alleged rape.

Martin was booked into the Cache County Jail and is being held without bail.