Former member of Utah County Youth Symphony charged with forcible sodomy after possible male victim comes forward

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A former member of the Utah County Youth Symphony has been charged after a victim came forward, alleging he was sexually abused as a teenager in 2004 or 2005.

Brent E. Taylor, 70, faces one count of forcible sodomy stemming from a series of incidents that occurred more than a decade ago.

Charging documents allege that Taylor, while a member of the Utah County Youth Symphony, sexually assaulted a boy that was between the ages of 14 and 18-years-old.

The victim of the alleged abuse, who came to investigators on April 30, stated that Taylor had groomed him over the course of several incidences, which ended in forcible sodomy and forcible sexual abuse.

Charging documents stated that Taylor, who was 54 to 58-years-old at the time of the abuse, would invite the victim and other male victims of the symphony over. In one incident, the victim stated that Taylor had the boys urinate on a wall behind his house while he watched.

The alleged abuse between Taylor and the victim escalated, the court documents allege, and Taylor would provide the youth with alcohol and would commit illicit sexual acts on him. The victim stated that other male members of the symphony also engaged in sexually explicit acts with Taylor at times. Police also said that other potential victims had submitted complaints about Taylor.

Taylor was charged with one count of forcible sodomy, because under Utah law, prosecution for the crime “may be commenced at any time.” Other counts of forcible sexual abuse, which the charging documents state Taylor may have committed, were not filed due to the statute of limitations.