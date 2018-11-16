5 ways to make holiday cards easy and stress-free

Holiday cards don't have to suck! Here are five ways to make them easy and stress-free.
- Start early. Get your cards done before the rush of the holidays sets in and you don't have time or energy to make them. Getting done early also helps to ensure your cards arrive in time.
- Make it a fun holiday tradition -- get the whole family involved.
- Use the family pictures you've been taking all year. Since you already know which photos got the most likes on social media, you don't have to worry about choosing which photos to use.
- Don't have a perfect family photo? Don't worry - just use multiple photos to include each family member.
- Don't worry about ordering your cards all at once.. You can order more if you run out.
