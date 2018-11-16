5 kitchen tools for a successful Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Standard Restaurant Supply has everything you need to make a successful Thanksgiving dinner.

It's open to the public, and you get the same pricing that the professional chefs get!

Here are five of their favorite hacks for the Thanksgiving meal.

The Pie Bird goes in the middle of the pie filling when you bake it. The pie will bake evenly and the filling won't boil over and ruin the crust.

The Pie Crust Shield will keep the crust from burning before the middle of the pie is even done.

When that pie is ready to be served... a Pie Cutter is a great idea to get eight perfect sections.

The injector is used to tenderize your meat and keep it from drying out.

The dual thermometer is important to make sure the turkey's fully cooked, but also not overcooked. The dual gives you the temperature of the oven, as well as the temperature of the turkey. It's also magnetic. Be sure to pick up a sanitizer to clean it.

Find it all at Standard Restaurant Supply, 3500 South West Temple, Salt Lake City, Utah 84115.

You can call them at 801-263-3339 or visit: www.standardrestaurant.com.