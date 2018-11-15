What to Expect at the Utah Latino Business Expo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Felipe Gomez founded the Utah Latino Business Expo to bring together corporations, local businesses and professionals that are looking to attract Latino talent and making an impact in our community.

Approx. 1 in 7 residents in Utah are Latino, accounting for about 12% of the state, and Gomez said ULBE is excited to showcase their entrepreneurship that includes pastry chefs, attorneys, marketing professionals, printing and promotional shops and much more.

The event is open to the public and free to attend. Guests can enjoy music from top DJs, food, giveaways and even family Christmas pictures with Santa.

Gomez says that ULBE is excited to be partnering with Krystal Guerra of Guerra Media, a local Utah native who is a business powerhouse and inspirational speaker who works heavily to equip, empower and strengthen the Latino community. She will close out the event with a keynote titled, "El Valor De La Mujer Latina."

The event is December 15 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at 801 Events Center in Salt Lake City.

Visit UtahLatinoExpo.com to for all the latest details and connect on Instagram and Facebook @UtahLatinExpo.