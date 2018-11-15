× Weber County Sheriff’s Office recovers stolen items from Farr West

FARR WEST, Utah — If you were a victim of theft on November 7, you might be in luck – detectives with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office recovered several items of stolen property recently.

According to their Facebook page, the sheriff’s office recently arrested a male who confessed to stealing items from garages left open in the Farr West area, likely west of I-15.

The sheriff’s office shared pictures of recovered items that have not yet been linked to their owners. You can call the sheriff’s office to reclaim your property at 801-778-6696.

If you had something stolen and don’t see it pictured, you can file a report by calling 801-629-8221.

See the full Facebook post and the photos below.