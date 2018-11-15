Utah author re-writes a Christmas classic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Heather Dixon Wallwork's new book 'The Enchanted Sonata' is a re-write of the classic story of 'The Nutcracker'.

Heather has also worked as a storyboard lead for Disney where she illustrated for many popular franchises including Lucasfilm, Marvel, and Pixar, and was the story lead for the Moana playset. She's the author of two other novels as well.

In 'The Enchanted Sonata' 15-year-old Clara has her future planned. She wants to marry the handsome pianist, and settle down to a life of music. But a mysterious and magical nutcracker changes everything!

