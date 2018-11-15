× U of U Police issue campus alert about person of interest in fatal stabbing

SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah Police issued an alert Wednesday night after a person of interest in a fatal stabbing was spotted on campus earlier that morning.

Salt Lake City Police asked the public for help locating 31-year-old Kidus Chane Yohannes, saying they want to speak to him regarding a fatal stabbing that occurred November 8 near 477 North and 300 West.

Yohannes is not a suspect but rather a person of interest in the case.

Later Wednesday the U of U issued an alert, stating Yohannes was seen on campus at the Marriott Library around 11 a.m. The school asked anyone who sees the man or who has information about his whereabouts to call U of U Police at 801-585-2677 or to dial 911.

Candace Rose Samples, 20, was killed in the stabbing and a man was critically injured.