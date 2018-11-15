× Trio of suspects in Moab homicide extradited from Arizona

MOAB, Utah — Three men arrested in connection with a homicide in Moab have been extradited from Arizona to Utah.

According to a press release from the Moab Police Department, all three are suspects in the death of 30-year-old Edgar Luna Najera are back in Utah as of Thursday.

Najera was found shot to death in a Moab neighborhood at the end of October.

Earlier this month, the three men were apprehended by Navajo Nation Police and Arizona authorities after a pursuit that went for nearly 100 miles.

Irvin Martin Verduzco-Armenta, Jaime Flores-Solis and Jorge Hernandez were all extradited to Utah Thursday and are in custody in the Grand County Jail pending the outcome of the case.