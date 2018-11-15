Salt Lake City Police: teen boy stabbed in domestic dispute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Police said a teenage boy was stabbed in an apparent domestic dispute.

This happened just before 7 p.m. inside the 600 Lofts apartment building on 6th South and State Street.

Investigators believe an intoxicated man went to his girlfriend’s apartment, but she wasn’t home.

Her son, who police said is around 14 or 15 years old, was home with his younger sister and he refused to let the man inside.

Moments later, the boy’s mother returned home and that is when police believe this altercation escalated.

“When the girlfriend showed up, the mother of the juvenile, she didn’t now about the previous confrontation,” said Lt. Russ Amott with the Salt Lake City Police Department. “She let the boyfriend into the apartment and he immediately assaulted the juvenile.”

Both the boy and the suspect were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police said the man will be arrested after he receives treatment.

He could face charges of aggravated assault and child abuse.