Police arrest two suspects after one assaults a police officer in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah — Police have arrested two suspects after one allegedly assaulted a police officer Thursday afternoon.

Sergeant Melody Gray with Unified Police Department said police responded to the Jordan Credit Union on Center Street in Midvale.

Gray said when officers arrived, two suspects tried to flee the scene. One of them got away.

When an officer spotted the second suspect, Gray said the suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at the officer.

After less than an hour of searching, police have apprehended both suspects.