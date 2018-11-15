× New Jersey couple and homeless man accused of conspiring to scam donors on GoFundMe

NEW JERSEY — A couple from New Jersey and a homeless man who made headlines after a fundraising campaign went viral will reportedly face charges for concocting a false story.

NBC 10 reports Mark D’Amico, Kate McClure and Johnny Bobbitt will face charges that include theft by deception and conspiracy.

The trio rose to Internet fame in 2017 after the couple posted a GoFundMe campaign in which they stated Bobbitt, who is homeless, gave McClure his last $20 to buy gas so she could get home.

That campaign ultimately raised more than $400,000 and sparked a legal battle over the proceeds.

NBC 10 reports that a complaint filed in connection with that story alleges the three people conspired with one another to create a false story to raise the money, and further alleges they deliberately prevented donors from gaining information that might have affected their judgment about the situation.

D’Amico and McClure turned themselves into police but the whereabouts of Bobbitt are not currently known. Visit NBC 10 for more on this story.